2,945 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 274.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $100.94. 1,675,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

