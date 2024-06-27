311 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR remained flat at $816.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,185. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $856.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $737.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

