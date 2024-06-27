31,531 Shares in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 15,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.