4,772,916 Shares in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,772,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,822,000. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 62.39% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UYLD. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 83,993 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UYLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 27,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

