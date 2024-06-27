6,157 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,017,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,943,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 9,667,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,475,438. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

