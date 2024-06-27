7,246 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.86. The stock had a trading volume of 115,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,369. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

