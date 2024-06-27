A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,943,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,931 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

