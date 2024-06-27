AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

AACAY remained flat at $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.