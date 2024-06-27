Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 50,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.0% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.65. 3,984,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,751. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

