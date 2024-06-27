abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $822.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 822 ($10.43) and last traded at GBX 814 ($10.33), with a volume of 86914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.35).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 757.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 694.58. The company has a market capitalization of £422.22 million, a PE ratio of -4,073.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.