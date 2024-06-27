ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 52,972 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,640.36 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $45,890.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $45,890.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,356 shares of company stock worth $949,987. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

