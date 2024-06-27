Accolade’s (ACCD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACCD. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Accolade has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after acquiring an additional 762,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,110 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

