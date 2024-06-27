Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.33. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 160,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,385,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 272,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

