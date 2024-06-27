ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 153,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 57,797 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

