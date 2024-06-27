Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 113,775 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,775 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 163,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 176,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,521. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

