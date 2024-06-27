Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 19,455 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 442,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,196. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
