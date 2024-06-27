Aergo (AERGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.34 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Aergo has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $41.40 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

