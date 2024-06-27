Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

