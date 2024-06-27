Aevo Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $426.20 million and approximately $41.42 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,549,013.9499843 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.48880945 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $46,219,504.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

