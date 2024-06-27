Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 19,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 37,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,595. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

