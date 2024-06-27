Affiance Financial LLC Buys 1,623 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,378. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

