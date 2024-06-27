Affiance Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.09. 250,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $383.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

