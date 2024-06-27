Affiance Financial LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,371,000 after purchasing an additional 977,176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,932,000 after purchasing an additional 824,110 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 115,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

