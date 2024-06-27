Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
AGGZF stock remained flat at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $47.11.
