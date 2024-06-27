Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AGGZF stock remained flat at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

