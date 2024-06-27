Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.24. 1,016,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

