Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 719.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.85.

Shares of COST traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $853.59. 468,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,347. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $524.63 and a 52 week high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $796.35 and a 200-day moving average of $736.82. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

