Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $237.25. The company had a trading volume of 451,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

