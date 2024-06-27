Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.06. The stock had a trading volume of 271,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,336. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

