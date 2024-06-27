Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,814,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 889,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

