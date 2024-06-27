Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

