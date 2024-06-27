AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$5.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$160.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.36.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$139.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.45 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.7477477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. 34.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Articles

