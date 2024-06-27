Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,960.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Aldebaran Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADBRF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385. Aldebaran Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.
About Aldebaran Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aldebaran Resources
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.