Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,960.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Aldebaran Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADBRF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385. Aldebaran Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

About Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

