Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.4 %

ATD traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 240,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,394. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$64.82 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ATD shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

