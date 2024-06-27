Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.52.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $245.17 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $249.33. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

