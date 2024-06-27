Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ABCS)

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ABCS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

