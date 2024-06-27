Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ABCS)

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ABCS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $27.38.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Company Profile
