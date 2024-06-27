Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

GOOG traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.02. 4,821,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,232,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

