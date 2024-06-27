Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.50 and last traded at $186.99. Approximately 4,124,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,227,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $748,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

