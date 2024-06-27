Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 5.5%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 221,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,122,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPS

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $671.60 million, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.