Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $68.09. 27,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.6456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

