Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.74.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

