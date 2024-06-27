Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $220.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $197.07 and last traded at $196.41. 18,082,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 42,201,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.61.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

