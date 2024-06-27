AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Down 11.8%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

AmeraMex International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 9.68%.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.