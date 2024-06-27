Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amesite Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

