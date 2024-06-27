Amp (AMP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.86 Million

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $178.01 million and $14.86 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amp has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars.
