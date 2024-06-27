Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $40.91. 95,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $188,075. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after buying an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after buying an additional 460,473 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 213,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

