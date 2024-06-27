Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.11 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.