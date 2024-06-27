Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.11 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

