Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HCOW)

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
HCOW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.
About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
