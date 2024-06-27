Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HCOW)

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

HCOW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

