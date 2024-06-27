Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $766.00

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $766.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $816.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $737.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

