Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

