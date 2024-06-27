Analyzing TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Popular alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Popular has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.66 billion 2.33 $541.34 million $6.74 12.77 TriCo Bancshares $499.75 million 2.48 $117.39 million $3.28 11.37

This table compares Popular and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Popular and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 2 7 0 2.78 TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Popular presently has a consensus price target of $99.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.77%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Popular pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 11.95% 11.67% 0.80% TriCo Bancshares 21.25% 9.75% 1.11%

Summary

Popular beats TriCo Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.